Thieves steal Christmas presents for children from local nonprofit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A local nonprofit is trying to track down a real-life Grinch.

Innovation Solutions was set to deliver toys to good girls and boys, but someone broke in and stole dozens of presents. Now, they hope the community will help save Christmas.

Over the past 11 months, Innovative Solutions have packed a storage unit inside a facility in St. Paul.

"We obtain toys and we fill up a storage unit so that when Christmas time comes around every year, we are able to provide toys to all the families that we have served throughout the year, "said Farji Shaheer.

Shaheer works with families that have experienced serious trauma. Many are survivors of gun violence.

"More recently, we had a rash of homicides. So working with all these families, knowing that these young men that have just lost their lives have children, regardless of they are from the Highs, the Lows, from the south side, the north side, east side, St. Paul. It don't matter what neighborhood they are from they all have children," said Shaheer.

Shaheer says they won't be able to help like in years past because someone took their stash of toys.

"They broke into the storage facility and then stole the cameras to the storage facility and then broke into our storage unit and removed more than half of the toys that we were going to be giving away this season," Shaheer said.

Police say the thieves got away with bikes, sleeping bags, video games and more.

"We don't want to see any families not get the blessing that we had for them," said Marques Armstrong.

The toys were to be given to families at Zion Baptist Church as well as at community events in Jordan and Camden neighborhoods.

"The individuals who did this, I want to speak to you. We forgive you. We know that it is tough for everybody, but I'm hoping that you find it in your heart to show up at these events and bring those things back," Armstrong said.

A plea for help from those committed to helping others.

St. Paul police are actively searching for those responsible. If you have any information, give them a call.