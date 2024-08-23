The two beaches at Lake Nokomis are still closed due to high bacteria levels

MINNEAPOLIS — Beachgoers in Minneapolis won't be able to hit a popular lake this weekend. Both beaches at Lake Nokomis are off-limits.

Its been this way since August 19th, that's when a sanitary sewer line backed up, sending sewage into the water. Signage at all beaches around this lake warn people about the dangers of exposure to the water. According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the overflow has been stopped and cleanup underway.

But the latest testing of the water indicates elevated E. Coli levels remain. The MPRB is asking people to find their place on the beach and in the water at the seven other beaches in Minneapolis that are open for swimming.

With weekend temperatures expected to climb back close to 90, many will seek relief in the water. If it's the water you need to cool off the hope, is you head to city parks where pools, wading pools and splash pads are open for families to enjoy.

Minneapolis Park and recreation crews will re-test the waters here at Lake Nokomis for bacteria levels on Monday in hopes things will be fine enough to open these beaches just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

A full list of open pools and beaches can be found here.