The Raptor Center admits 30,000th patient since opening 48 years ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota's Raptor Center admitted its 30,000th patient since opening in 1974, the clinic announced Thursday morning.

The Raptor Center provides veterinary care for birds with the goal of rehabilitating and releasing them back into the wild.

The Raptor Center admitted its 30,000th patient recently. The Raptor Center / University of Minnesota

The clinic says that through its work, it has developed, improved, and shared new treatment techniques to train veterinarians in 27 different counties.

RELATED: Raptor Center workers find old bullet inside injured bald eagle

The clinic says it has seen a tenfold increase in annual admissions since opening 48 years ago.

According to The Raptor Center's website, it admits around 1,000 birds each year.