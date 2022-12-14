"The Grinch" to spend the holidays in the Anoka County Jail

ANOKA, Minn. – He's known for stealing Christmas. But this year, he's paying for his crimes.

Anoka County Sheriff's deputies arrested The Grinch – as in the title character of Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" – on Monday for suspicion of identity theft and burglary.

The sheriff says "The Mean One" will be spending the holiday season at the county jail to ensure all families have a wonderful time of year.