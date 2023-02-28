Watch CBS News
The going rate for the Tooth Fairy these days is about $6.25

How much do you think the Tooth Fairy should leave for a tooth?

Well, alongside inflation, so too have the fairy's going rates gone up.

According to a new survey, the average value of a single tooth during the past year increased 16% from $5.36 to $6.23. That figure respresents a record high in the quarter-century history of the poll.

When the poll started, the Tooth Fairy left an average of $1.30 per tooth.

