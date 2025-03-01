The first day of meteorologic spring is chilly but sunny

High pressure returns Saturday morning, just in time for the weekend, drawing in calming winds and bringing plenty of sunshine.

However, despite the clear skies, it will be chilly all day.

Wind chills started near zero degrees Saturday, though air temperatures will climb to nearly 30 degrees by this afternoon.

The cooler weather will be short lived as temperatures jump back above average into the 40's on Sunday and 50's Monday. The average temperature for this time of year is usually around the mid-30's.

Another storm system looks to bring some rain Monday night into Tuesday, before ending as a few snow showers early Wednesday morning.

There is still some uncertainty with the track of this storm, so stay with WCCO for the latest updates.

This system will knock back temperatures a little, but look to stay above average all week.