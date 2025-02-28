March forecast for Minnesota shows warm and wet conditions possible

Meteorological winter is over, which means our team of meteorologists is looking ahead at spring.

The first half of March may be warmer than average for most of Minnesota due to a northward bump in the jet stream.

Near-normal precipitation is likely over the next two weeks, with wetter-than-average conditions confined to both U.S. coasts.

Forecast models show that March is trending towards being wetter-than-average across eastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin, with near-average temperatures later in the month.

One of the main driving factors in the outlook is La Niña, which is already weak and trending weaker. That means lower forecast confidence.

What does the average March look like in the Twin Cities?

The Twin Cities typically sees around 8.2 inches of snowfall in March. If that were melted and combined with any rain, it comes out to an average of 1.68 inches of liquid precipitation.

The average low temperature on March 1 is 18 degrees, with an average high temp of 31.

By the end of the month, the average low is 31 degrees, and the average high is 49.