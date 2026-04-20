Woman sentenced to 26 years in prison for deadly north Minneapolis crash

A judge on Friday sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison for her role in a north Minneapolis crash that killed two people, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Teniki Steward, 40, was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular operation for the Dec. 16, 2024, crash.

Charges say Steward sped through a red light and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Emerson and 26th avenues. Fifty-three-year-old Esther Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Reece died in the crash.

Family members described Reece as a symbol of selfless service, recognized for her leadership and contributions to her community.

Fulks was also a connected community member, as well as a mother of four, known for her work ethic with Hennepin County.

The force of the collision caused the vehicle Steward struck to veer off the road and strike a Metro Transit bus shelter. A 17-year-old boy standing on the sidewalk near the bus shelter was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken collarbone.

Steward and a passenger in her vehicle were hospitalized as well.