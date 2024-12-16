2 dead, 3 injured in north Minneapolis crash on Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in north Minneapolis on Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened around 10:21 a.m. at Emerson Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.

A vehicle traveling north on Emerson Avenue North collided with a vehicle traveling east on 26th Avenue North. The vehicle going east then veered off the road and into a bus shelter, hitting a 17-year-old boy. Police say he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two women had been inside the vehicle traveling east. One of them died at the scene while the other had to be extricated from the car. She was transported to the hospital, where police say she later died.

A man and a woman who were inside the other car suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say investigators believe speed is likely a contributing factor.