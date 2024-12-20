Woman blew past red light in fatal north Minneapolis crash, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 38-year-old woman is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Monday's crash that killed two people and injured three others.

According to the criminal complaint filed in court Friday, the woman, Teniki Steward, is also charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.

The crash happened at the intersection of Emerson Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.

Charges say Steward was driving a Buick Enclave at a high rate of speed on Emerson Avenue North, sped through a red light and struck a Ford Explorer at the intersection.

The force of the collision caused the Explorer to veer off the road and strike a Metro Transit bus shelter. The driver of the Explorer died at the scene and a passenger died at the hospital, charges say.

The victims have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 53-year-old Esther Jean Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Elaine Reece. Both women were from Minneapolis.

A 17-year-old boy standing on the sidewalk near the bus shelter was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken collarbone.

Steward and a man riding in the Enclave were also taken to the hospital.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Steward, from Minneapolis, is in custody.

"This was another completely avoidable incident of a car being driven irresponsibly with disastrous consequences," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a written statement Friday.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 16, 2024