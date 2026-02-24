Woman pleads guilty to murder in 2024 north Minneapolis crash

A Minneapolis woman pleaded guilty Monday to murder and other charges in connection with a 2024 crash that killed two people.

Court records show Teniki Steward, 40, entered guilty pleas to two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. The pleas came on the scheduled start date of her trial.

The crash occurred on Dec. 16, 2024, at the intersection of Emerson and 26th avenues in north Minneapolis. Charges said Steward sped through a red light and hit another vehicle, killing its two occupants, 53-year-old Esther Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Reece.

"Our thoughts are with Rose and Esther's families, as well as the wider community that feels their loss every day. The outpouring of love for both of them illustrates how much they meant to the people who knew them," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "Today's plea ensures Ms. Steward is held accountable and the community is protected from additional harm."

Family members described Reece as a symbol of selfless service, recognized for her leadership and contributions to her community.

Fulks was also a connected community member, as well as a mother of four, known for her work ethic with Hennepin County.

A teenage boy standing on the sidewalk was also hurt. Steward and a passenger in her vehicle were hospitalized as well.

Steward's sentencing is set for April 17.