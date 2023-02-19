Temperatures warm up briefly before winter storm could drop months worth of snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a picture-perfect day on Lake of the Isles Saturday.

But maybe not to Erin Tait, who'd rather see falling snow than melting snow.

"We've had warm and then cold and it's really wreaked a lot of havoc," said Tait. "We have cross country skis, so we'd love to get them out again."

Soon she and everyone else will have that chance -- that's why they're soaking it up while they can.

"It seemed a little too good to be true," said one man.

You see any Minnesotan knows where we're at right now is called "fool's spring" -- enough hope to think we've beaten the winter, but enough experience to know we haven't. Love it or hate it, it's where we're at right now.

Joseph Dames and the NEXT Weather Team are tracking a storm that has the potential to be significant.

If the system ends up producing what weather models are putting out and the data is suggesting, we could get a full month of snowfall in just one event.

As for how much, that could change one way or the other, depending on what happens in the next few days.

Just follow along with WCCO because even sometimes the smallest changes can change things up a little bit.

"I'm happy to have a full other month of winter and be able to enjoy it," said Tait.

Goodbye fool's spring and hello second winter. Maybe we'll see real spring in a few months.