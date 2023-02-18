NEXT Weather: Potential for major snow event next week

MINNEAPOLIS – The weekend will bring above-average temperatures once again, though also more clouds than we've gotten used to seeing of late.

That being said, next week brings with it the chance for our next big snow event in parts of Minnesota.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says highs will push near 40 Saturday, and likely up to the mid-30s Sunday. But next week will provide another reminder that we are indeed in February, with highs dropping back down into the 20s.

0.1" of snow this month...but that is about to change. We are gearing up for what may be a significant event come midweek.🌨️

It's been a while since we've had snow. Take some time later this weekend or on Monday to plan out your travel (especially Wed into Thu). @WCCO #mnwx #snow pic.twitter.com/uV70wXMsfn — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) February 18, 2023

Dames says our first snow chance of the week will arrive Monday. This will mainly impact those to the north, but half an inch is possible in the Twin Cities.

"The more significant system will come to show up late Tuesday," Dames said.

The impact would be at the midweek, Dames adds, so WCCO's NEXT Weather team is issuing possible NEXT Weather Alert days for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Light snow would arrive Tuesday night, turning into more of an event come Wednesday and Thursday.

"If everything continues to go as planned, the heaviest snow on Wednesday night and Thursday. There will be moments of blowing snow as well, making travel difficult," Dames said. "This may bring in enough snow for the month."