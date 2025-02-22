Temperatures stabilize after weeks of bitter cold, but snow and rain may return next week

This weekend will be the warmest since the start of the month.

High pressure will continue to keep things quiet and pump in some warmer air as the weekend progresses.

With just a few passing clouds, temperatures top out in the mid-30's Saturday afternoon. This will be the first time temperatures have been above average since Feb. 3.

The wind won't be as problematic as Friday either, with wind chills in the mid-20's.

Parts of northern Minnesota may see a few stray snow showers pass through Saturday morning.

Despite more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb into the low 40's, where it'll stay between the upper 30's to low 40's for all of next week.

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso thinks it's unlikely that any precipitation will come to fruition Sunday night. However, he does say there may be a better chance from rain on Monday.

Another system brings the possibility for light rain and snow Wednesday as things turn a bit unsettled next week.

Stay with WCCO as meteorologists continue to fine tune the timing and placement of those systems, as well as another one that appears to move in on Friday into next weekend.