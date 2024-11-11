17-year-old Minnesota boy drowns in western Wisconsin lake

2 hunters shot during firearms deer opener, and more headlines

2 hunters shot during firearms deer opener, and more headlines

2 hunters shot during firearms deer opener, and more headlines

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A Minnesota boy drowned while kayaking on a western Wisconsin lake on Saturday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old was out on Kirby Lake at around 12:30 p.m., when they received calls about two people in the water. The teenager had not resurfaced, officials learned.

Using sonar, search crews were able to find the missing boy underwater. Divers found him, and crews attempted life-saving measures. He was flown to a Minnesota hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The Barron County sheriff is investigating the incident.