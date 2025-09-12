14-year-old arrested for shooting threat at Nevis school

A teenager is in custody after police say he confessed to threatening a school in Nevis, Minnesota, on Thursday.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, a report came in around 3:15 p.m. of a student who had threatened to bring a gun to school and start shooting. In addition, administrators told police the student directly threatened to shoot a particular student before turning the gun on himself.

School leaders and deputies interviewed students who witnessed the threats being made. After, deputies met with the accused student, as well as one of his parents, at their home. That's where authorities say the student confessed to making the threats.

The teenager, identified as a 14-year-old boy by the sheriff's office, was arrested and then brought to Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center in Bemidji.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.