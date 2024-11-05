Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen killed in apparent accidental shooting, Minneapolis police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis boy, 13, killed in apparent accidental shooting
Minneapolis boy, 13, killed in apparent accidental shooting 00:25

MINNEAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot him in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, police say.

Minneapolis police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in a house on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place. 

The 14-year-old was handling the gun when the 13-year-old was shot, according to authorities. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the boy died at the scene.

Two women and an unknown number of kids were inside the home when the shooting happened.   

The 14-year-old was placed in custody at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday morning. 

Minneapolis police say they are familiar with both boys and are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. 

On Oct. 21, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Police said no arrests have been made in October's shooting and they were looking to see whether it was an accident.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.