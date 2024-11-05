Teen killed in apparent accidental shooting, Minneapolis police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot him in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, police say.

Minneapolis police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in a house on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place.

The 14-year-old was handling the gun when the 13-year-old was shot, according to authorities. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the boy died at the scene.

Two women and an unknown number of kids were inside the home when the shooting happened.

The 14-year-old was placed in custody at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis police say they are familiar with both boys and are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

On Oct. 21, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Police said no arrests have been made in October's shooting and they were looking to see whether it was an accident.