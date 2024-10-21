3-year-old boy shot, killed in Minneapolis; no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in northeast Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gaiters said the department had received a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. saying that the boy had been shot. Officers arrived to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street Northeast and the boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Gaiters said the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

"We're looking in the investigation, we're looking to see if this was an accident or if it was purposefully done. At this time, we do not know," he said. He added that no one had been arrested.

The boy was at home with an adult at the time, Gaiters said. It was not clear yet how many shots were fired.

"What we're going do is we're going to work with the public, we're going to work with the family, it's a very difficult time," he said.

Officials are looking for any additional witnesses for information about what led up to the shooting.