Crime

Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Willmar, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. — A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting in central Minnesota Sunday night, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot outside a home on the 700 block of Fourth Street Southeast around 10:40 p.m., according to the Willmar Police Department. He went to the hospital before police arrived at the scene and was released after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

At the scene of the shooting, "a number of witnesses in the area were uncooperative with the investigation," police said.

The shooting also damaged a home and vehicle. Police are investigating.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 11:35 AM CDT

