Teen falls into water without a life jacket, saved by Good Samaritan

Minnesota can expect tuition hikes as state budget looks bleak, and more news headlines

A 15-year-old boy is doing okay after falling out of a boat Saturday afternoon. Officials say the water incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Lake Miltona.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the teenager was the lone occupant on the boat. He fell out of the boat when it accelerated, the boat then continued to go in circles. The teenager was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.

The teenager was able to call 911 from the water. A person who was on scene was able to rescue the teenager and bring him to shore. The 15-year-old was then treated by medics ad released.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does require a life jacket for each adult on board. More information about life jack rules and regulations in Minnesota can be found here.