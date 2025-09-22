Teen airlifted to hospital after being bucked off horse in central Minnesota

Despite Kirk assassination, Turning Point tour to continue at U of M, and more headlines

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was bucked off a horse in Two Rivers Township, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 3:28 p.m. The girl, from Little Falls, Minnesota, was "conducting a maneuver" on the horse when she was bucked off, according to officials.

She was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with unknown injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement officials in Bowlus, Minnesota, and officials with Memorial Air Care and Mayo Clinic also responded to Sunday's incident.

Two Rivers Township is around 93 miles northwest of Minneapolis.