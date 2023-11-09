Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, expected to survive after shooting in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.

Police say he was injured at about 8:12 p.m. in the Victory neighborhood. After he was shot, the boy is said to have run to a nearby home off of North Upton and 39th avenues for help.

He was taken to North Memorial Health, and he's expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting was preceded by a fight. No arrests have been made.

WCCO Staff
November 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

