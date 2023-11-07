Malik Payne, 28, dies after being found shot inside BMW in northeast Minneapolis

UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2023): The victim died Wednesday, and his identity and cause of death have been released. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Center man found shot inside a BMW in northeast Minneapolis early Tuesday has died from his injuries.

Minneapolis police say officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. to the area of Northeast University and Third avenues. There, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound inside a black BMW.

WCCO

They pulled him out and tried to treat him until an ambulance arrived and took him to Hennepin Healthcare.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says the victim, 28-year-old Malik Ronnell Payne, died late Wednesday evening. His cause of death is listed as "gunshot wound of the head."

No one has been arrested, police said, and the investigation continues.

