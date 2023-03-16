Watch CBS News
Task force: Hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 "ghost guns" seized in Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- A drug task force says hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and two "ghost guns" were seized in a Willmar raid.

Sgt. Ross Ardoff says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on Wednesday executed a narcotics and weapons search warrant at a home on the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

In the search, the task force located over 800 suspected fentanyl pills, over a half ounce of cocaine, two handguns, one rifle and cash "believed to be the proceeds of drug sales," Ardoff said in a release. Two of those firearms recovered are "ghost guns," which have no serial numbers and can be assembled at home.

Authorities arrested two people in the case, with more arrests expected.

A new federal law was enacted last year, requiring background checks and serial numbers for homemade firearms. 

