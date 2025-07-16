Rain postpones several USA Cup soccer games but provides relief from heat for players and spectators

Mother Nature is getting a yellow card in Blaine, Minnesota. Wednesday's rain has impacted the USA Cup soccer games, postponing a number of them.

"It's probably the most diverse weather experience we've had in the years that I can remember," said Sara Soli, who has worked with the tournament for nine years.

Wildfire smoke over the tournament's first weekend, and even more rain and extreme heat on Tuesday, were causing problems too.

"We were very excited about coming to the opening ceremonies, and that was canceled. So a little bit sad about that, but it's OK. There's always next year," said Sulekha Ali, who was there watching her son.

With nearly 1,200 teams in town from 20 countries, making sure everything runs smoothly with all the changes is a challenge.

"We're trying to make good decisions, not impact their schedules as much as possible, but give them enough warning if we can. And then we have to move not only teams and communicate that, but we also have to reassign referees or modify their day to fit the schedule as well. So it is a pretty big puzzle, if you will," Soli said.

Helping is the fact that 17 of the 60 fields are turf, which Soli says are less susceptible to the extra water, and many of them have lights, allowing for longer play.

Eleven-year-old Mohamed Hassan was able to play on one of the grass fields, but he prefers the heat.

"I'd rather it to be sunny and warmer. It was good. It made me feel better because I don't really like the rain and stuff," he said before his second match of the week.

Unlike his mom, Sulekha, who was one of many bundled up, but still enjoying all the action.

"It's a little bit on the cold side. But I don't mind it. Compared to yesterday's heat, I don't mind it," she said.

With the rest of the forecast for the tournament looking much better, organizers say it should be business as usual with the championship matches lined up for Saturday.