Target cuts 500 employees in effort to improve in-store experience

Minneapolis-based Target on Monday announced it's cutting about 500 jobs in an effort to redirect payroll to its in-store experience.

The 500 employees losing their jobs include "about 100 at the store district level and about 400 across our supply chain sites," an internal memo from Target read. No customer-facing roles were impacted, according to a spokesperson.

"These changes will help our field teams work more efficiently and with more focus, while increasing store labor hours in service of our guests," the memo read. "While these are the right moves for our business, they directly impact team members, and those are incredibly difficult decisions to make. We have already shared the news with team members directly impacted, and we'll be supporting them through this transition with a range of resources and benefits."

The memo said the cuts will also allow the company to put more payroll into new guest experience training.

The cuts came one week into new CEO Michael Fiddelke's tenure, which began amid protests calling for the company to speak out against federal immigration enforcement in its home state.

Last fall, Target announced plans to eliminate about 1,800 corporate positions. Fiddelke said it was part of the company's goal to "move faster and simplify how we work."