Talking Points: The push to allow felons released from prison to vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There is a push at the legislature for allowing felons to vote once they are released from prison.

Many Republicans oppose this, but with Democrats in control at the legislature the proposal is moving forward.

More than 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota have served their time, but have not had their voting rights restored. The current law is that felons must not only serve their time, but they have completed probation and any supervised release. This is a process that can take years.

The proposed change would allow people to vote as soon as they get out of prison.

One prominent Twin Cities pastor is telling his story to inspire passage of the bill.

Back in 2001, Brian Herron was a high profile Minneapolis City Council member. That year, he abruptly resigned and pleaded guilty to extortion and went to prison for more than a year. He completed his sentence and probation and had his voting rights restored.

Herron is now a well-known Minneapolis pastor and community activist advocating against gun violence in the community. He believes felons should be able to vote as soon as they get out of prison.

"When I was campaigning and when I was incarcerated, men had a sadness," Herron said. "And even when I worked with people coming out of incarceration, men and women, there was a sadness in their tone when they would talk about how they could not vote."

A bill to restore felons voting rights is moving forward at the Capitol. It's already passed the Minnesota House. Much of the opposition and concern is being voiced by Republicans, who claim that released felons should not automatically get the vote.

Many Republicans also believe those released from prison would overwhelmingly vote for Democratic candidates.

