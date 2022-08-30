Sylvia Fowles named to WNBA's All-Defensive First Team for 8th time

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's only fitting that Sylvia Fowles, one of the best defenders in WNBA history, would end her career with one more defensive award.

The league announced Tuesday that Fowles has been named to the All-Defensive First Team. This is the eighth time she's made the First Team, and she's been named to the Second Team three times.

Congrats to Syl on being named to the All-Defensive First Team! pic.twitter.com/qZUetZEIsS — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 30, 2022

Fowles announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be her last in the WNBA. While the Lynx missed the playoffs, Fowles earned her eighth All-Star appearance.

Fowles will retire as with the most rebounds in WNBA history (4,007) and third-most blocks (721).