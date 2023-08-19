Suspect arrested in Golden Valley car thefts; 2 additional vehicles recovered

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Police in the north metro arrested a man Friday in connection to multiple car thefts earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office recovered a Porsche 911 stolen earlier the same day from the Porsche dealership on the 9500 block of Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley.

The next day, law enforcement recovered a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that had been stolen from Morrie's Recon Center on the 700 block of Colorado Avenue South in Golden Valley.

The Camaro is one of seven vehicles stolen from Morrie's Recon early Tuesday morning. Five other vehicles have been recovered, including a new Maserati. Police have yet to find the 2023 Subaru Forester that was stolen.

The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro recovered by police Friday WCCO

Officers say they arrested a man that was positively identified as the suspect in an auto theft from Morrie's Cadillac last Sunday, as well as one of the suspects for the thefts at Morrie's Recon Center and Porsche Minneapolis.

According to police, the stolen Porsche was involved in a brief pursuit in north Minneapolis mid-morning on Thursday. After striking a Hennepin County deputy's unit, the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, detectives responded to a crash involving the Porsche at 52nd Avenue North and Vincent Avenue North. The suspect fled the scene in a car that fit the description of one of the vehicles stolen from Morrie's Recon Center.

The stolen Porsche 911 WCCO

Friday morning, detectives spotted the suspect driving the vehicle in downtown Minneapolis. Law enforcement blocked him in, and the suspect attempted to ram his way out, damaging four squad cars. The suspect was arrested.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.