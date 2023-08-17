Stolen Maserati recovered, along with 4 other cars, after tipster spots it in north Minneapolis

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they were able to recover four stolen vehicles thanks to a citizen who recognized one of the cars after seeing it on the news.

Golden Valley Police say seven vehicles - including a brand new luxury car - were stolen from Morrie's Recon Center on the 700 block of Colorado Avenue South early Tuesday morning.

The stolen vehicles included a new 2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo with no license plate.

Police say a north Minneapolis resident called Wednesday night with information related to four of the stolen vehicles.

"The citizen recognized the vehicle from seeing a picture of it on the news and said you don't normally see a car like that in north Minneapolis," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Officers went to the area of 31st Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North, where they say they observed the Maserati as well as a 2022 Ford F-150 and a 2024 Subaru Outback, all of which had been reported stolen from Morrie's.

Additionally, police recovered a white GMC truck that was reported stolen from a neighboring city.

Police are still searching for the 2023 Subaru Forester and the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8059 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

