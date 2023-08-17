Porsche stolen from Golden Valley dealership; 8th car stolen in area this week

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Just days after seven vehicles were stolen from a local auto group, Golden Valley police are investigating a car theft at another dealership.

Officers responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. Thursday at the Porsche dealership on the 9500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

The initial investigation revealed suspects attempted to drive a vehicle through the dealership's service door, said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. When that was unsuccessful, they pried open a door leading into the service area. The suspects then manually moved a vehicle to get a black Porsche 911, which they stole.

Police say the stolen Porsche was involved in a brief pursuit in north Minneapolis hours later. After striking a Hennepin County deputy's unit, the suspects fled in the vehicle. The Porsche was last seen in the area of Duluth Street and Highway 100 in Golden Valley.

On Tuesday, suspects used a vehicle to force the garage door open at Morrie's Recon Center on the 700 block of Colorado Avenue South in Golden Valley. Seven vehicles were stolen in that incident, including a 2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, which has since been recovered along with four other cars.

Police are still searching for the 2023 Subaru Forester and the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that were stolen from Morrie's.

It is not clear if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8059 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov.