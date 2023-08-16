Police investigate after 2023 Maserati, 6 other vehicles stolen from Golden Valley business

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Police in Golden Valley say seven vehicles – including a brand new luxury car – were stolen from a local business early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the theft occurred at Morrie's Recon Center on the 700 block of Colorado Avenue South. Police were notified by employees who arrived to work at around 5:20 a.m. and found the overhead garage door destroyed along with seven vehicles missing.

Police say surveillance video shows suspects in an older model white SUV entering the property at around 1:30 a.m. and using the vehicle to force the garage door open.

MORE NEWS: Uber, Lyft threaten to end service in Minneapolis if city boosts rideshare driver pay

"The video shows suspects leaving in a stolen vehicle from the business and returning with multiple other suspects, who then drove out of the business in more stolen vehicles," police said in a release.

The stolen vehicles included a new 2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo with no license plate.

2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Golden Valley Police

"Our detectives are working aggressively on gathering additional details and suspect information and we're asking for public assistance in the investigation. We know the 2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo with no license plate is going to stick out," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8059 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

The other stolen vehicles include:

2015 Honda CRV

2024 Subaru Outback

2023 Subaru Forester

2014 BMW 3 Series

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Ford F-150 Limited

Police are contacting other dealerships in the area to alert them to the recent auto thefts.