Survey: More than half of dog and pet owners say they are open to getting tattoo of pet

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey finds half of dog and cat owners are open to getting a tattoo of their pet.

According to a OnePoll in conjunction with ACANA Pet Food, a survey of 2,000 American pet owners found 25% would consider getting a tattoo of their current pet - and another 25% are already planning on it.

Sixteen percent of those polled already have a pet-themed tattoo.

The survey also found that dog and cat owners say 36% of their conversations are about their pets.

