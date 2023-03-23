Survey: More than half of dog and pet owners say they are open to getting tattoo of pet
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey finds half of dog and cat owners are open to getting a tattoo of their pet.
According to a OnePoll in conjunction with ACANA Pet Food, a survey of 2,000 American pet owners found 25% would consider getting a tattoo of their current pet - and another 25% are already planning on it.
Sixteen percent of those polled already have a pet-themed tattoo.
The survey also found that dog and cat owners say 36% of their conversations are about their pets.
Click here for the full survey.
