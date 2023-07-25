Watch CBS News
Survey: Americans say they need 3 vacations a year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Why taking vacation from your job is so important
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows the average American feels they need three getaways a year.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Go City, asked 2,000 Americans who travel about their vacation plans.

On average, respondents set their vacation budget limit at $2,743. Nearly half of respondents said they would rather take on extra work than not be able to afford a vacation. More than half of those surveyed said they prioritize saving up for vacation over hobbies, retirement and home improvements.

Three in 10 respondents plan vacations in advance, and on average respondents spent four hours researching money-saving options.

