Authorities in Wisconsin seeking public's help locating endangered missing man

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are asking for help in finding an endangered missing Superior man.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Richard Elliot left for work in Duluth Wednesday morning. After work, he went to a church and then to the Duluth Transit Authority to catch a bus back home. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Elliot is 6 feet tall, 145 pounds and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter hat, gray face mask, glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, jeans and camo hiking boots.

If you have seen or know anything related to the disappearance, you are encouraged to call the Superior Police Department at 715-395-7231.