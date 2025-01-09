Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Authorities in Wisconsin seeking public's help locating endangered missing man

By Chris Veninga

/ CBS Minnesota

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines
Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines 03:12

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are asking for help in finding an endangered missing Superior man

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Richard Elliot left for work in Duluth Wednesday morning. After work, he went to a church and then to the Duluth Transit Authority to catch a bus back home. He has not been seen or heard from since. 

Elliot is 6 feet tall, 145 pounds and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter hat, gray face mask, glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, jeans and camo hiking boots. 

If you have seen or know anything related to the disappearance, you are encouraged to call the Superior Police Department at 715-395-7231. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.