Students prepare for leadership roles through SPARKS Wilderness Retreat

How Minnesota students are learning about leadership through wilderness skills

A group of high schoolers from diverse backgrounds gathered at YMCA Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto, Minnesota for the SPARKS (Student Peer Adventure and Recreation Knowledge Specialists) Spring Leadership Retreat, where they honed their wilderness skills and developed leadership qualities.

The SPARKS program serves students from low-income and underrepresented communities who might not otherwise have the opportunity to explore the outdoors.

"We do primarily serve the underserved population to increase access and equity in the outdoors," said Izzie Smith, SPARKS Twin-Cities Education Program Manager.

This program helps them guide their peers this summer in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA).

This program, which is valued at approximately $2,000 dollars per student, is made possible through funding from the Legislative-Citizen Commission of Minnesota (LCCMR), ensuring that transportation, gear, food and lodging are provided at no cost to the participants.

"I didn't really have the chance to be out in nature that much," said Yuepheng Yang, soon-to-be Harding High School graduate.

The SPARKS program inspired him to switch from computer science major to a degree focused on conservation.

"It did inspire me a bit, I'm looking into environmental science because I'm looking to join the DNR," said Yang.

The year-round retreat is a key component of the SPARKS program, an initiative from the Friends of the Boundary Waters aimed at preparing students to serve as peer leaders on BWCA trips for their schools.

Also helping inspire soon-to-be Burnsville High school graduate, Faith Nyamoita, to pursue the unknown.

"When I had met Faith she had never been camping in her whole entire life, never been canoeing and never spent time outside," said Smith.

"There's lots of skills I could need in nature that I never thought I'd learn," said Nyamoita.

Nyamoita came to America from Kenya at 9-years-old, jumping into news skills is nothing new. When she joined a similar program with Smith, she picked up how to swim, make fires and set up camp sites.

Now, she is looking to take her next leap.

"I just got introduced to something new, and I just go, let's do it.," said Nyamota. "So that's why I accepted to go into the Marines."

Just a week after she graduates, she will be joining the Marines in a non-combat role.

"The best thing about working with these kids is that they are a group that's so kind, so accepting and so encouraging," said Smith.

All the leaders in the programs come from local schools and community organizations including Harding High School, Burnsville High School, MWMO Green Team, CLUEs YA!, and Wildlife Refuge. Where they learn skills such as paddling, canoeing, campsite setup and conflict resolution.

This will mark the end of their first year with the SPARKS program, where new students will be brought in next fall. The funding for the next season of wilderness volunteers relies heavily on the funds from the LCCMR.