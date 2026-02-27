Stroller carrying infant and 2 women in Rochester crosswalk hit by truck

Two women and a stroller carrying an infant were hit by a truck while in a crosswalk in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and Ninth Street Southeast around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the women were walking in the crosswalk with the stroller when the driver, turning from Ninth Street Southeast to Broadway Avenue South, struck them. The infant was thrown from the stroller as a result of the collision.

The women and the infant were taken to the hospital, though the severity of their injuries has yet to be disclosed, according to police.

Officials said the 84-year-old man driving the truck was cited for failure to yield for pedestrians in a crosswalk.