Twin Cities woman buys bus to give essentials to people experiencing homelessness around metro

A Twin Cities metro woman is embarking on a different approach to helping those experiencing homelessness.

Kelly Kunz began what she calls "Street Justice Ministry" months ago, buying a bus and using it to give essentials to those on the streets.

On a sunny afternoon in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, it's the race against the clock for Kunz.

Bin by bin, she loads up the bus with meals, hygiene products and resources. She then drives to camps and sidewalks to find those living without a roof over their head.

"My mission is to encourage them to start their own steps," said Kunz. "I'm like a blessing. I just pull up, I want to bless you, I want to love you, I want to meet the things you need at that one moment."

She bought the bus in April and knew exactly where to go because she has been there before.

"I was sold into sex trafficking at the age of 15 in the streets of north Minneapolis. I ended up in Atlanta for 23 years," Kunz said, explaining that those are years she's worked tirelessly to turn around. She's put that life behind her by focusing on a new spiritual approach.

"I can't even explain it, what it was like," Kunz said. "I didn't work a job. I hustled people. I was your worst enemy."

Kunz says she's able to do Street Justice Ministry by working two jobs and donating plasma.