Minneapolis police say 11- and 15-year-old among those fleeing after stolen Kia crashes into squad car

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they're still seeking at least one of five people who fled a stolen vehicle after it crashed into two other vehicles, including a Minneapolis police squad car, Sunday evening. The youngest person who fled the scene was an 11-year-old boy, police say.

The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North. Investigators say that they had earlier been tracking a report of an abandoned, stolen Kia in that area, but when they arrived there was no sign of the vehicle.

A squad was parked at the scene when the Kia returned, colliding with an occupied SUV and the squad car.

Police say that either four or five people then bolted from the Kia. After establishing a perimeter, officers took a 22-year-old man and two boys, ages 11 and 15, into custody. One of the boys was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The 22-year-old man had a gun on his person, investigators say, adding that the stolen Kia had a stripped steering column and a USB in the ignition.

As of Monday, police are still looking for at least one more suspect.

Police say that the officer who was in the squad was taken to North Memorial Health for evaluation, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available. The driver and passenger of the other struck vehicle were not injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department's team of forensic scientists processed the scene and the investigation is continuing. The three suspects who were taken into custody are being held on felony auto theft, along with an additional expected weapons charge against the adult man.