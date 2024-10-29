Minnesota prison guard describes dangerous encounters with drug smuggling: "It's scary for everyone"

BAYPORT, Minn. — Sgt. Staci Stone had just begun her shift on a Thursday morning at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater when a nurse called for Narcan, the antidote to a drug overdose.

Stone, a veteran corrections officer for more than 15 years, explained the Narcan was actually for a colleague, another CO who had just caught an inmate smoking a synthetic narcotic.

"It was just in the air. Whatever he smoked, he blew it out," Stone said. "And from being out in the air is where we started exhibiting symptoms."

Starting in June, staff at Stillwater, Rush City and Faribault correctional facilities began screening, scanning and reprinting mail after investigators discovered pieces of legal and personal mail stained and contaminated with synthetic narcotics.

This incident at Stillwater, however, happened in September and led to a two-day lockdown. Nine staff members, including Stone, were hospitalized.

"We went and laid down in health services and then all of a sudden it was just vomiting. The nausea and vomiting were escalating our symptoms," she said. "It's scary for everybody."

So far this year, the Minnesota Department of Corrections says there have been at least 70 cases of suspected overdoses in state prisons, with most leading to lockdowns that frustrate inmates, staff and their families.

The DOC has stressed that its Office of Special Investigations will continue its investigation into the Stillwater incident, as well as crackdown on drug smuggling.

"At what point do you say enough is enough and try something else? I guess don't know what the answer will end up being, but I'm open to everything," Stone said.

Also last month, a former correctional officer at Faribault — 43-year-old Lindsey Adams of Farmington — was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a state correctional facility, the Rice County Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, authorities saw the inmate and guard making an exchange on live video.