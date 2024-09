Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

Suspect arrested in shootings near Minneapolis encampments, and more headlines

BAYPORT, Minn. — Minnesota Correctional Facility - Stillwater, the state's largest prison, is on temporary lockdown Thursday after several staff members were hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution."

The Minnesota Department of Corrections made the announcement late Thursday morning. The reason behind the hospitalizations is unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.