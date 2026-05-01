After this Vikings fan's death, his family was skeptical of organ donation. Then he saved four lives

More than 2,300 Minnesotans are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant.

When devoted Vikings fan Steven Clarkin died unexpectedly in March, he alone likely saved the lives of several people.

"He was everything as far as a superhero goes in my life," said his brother, Jason Clarkin.

Steven Clarkin was a beloved brother, son, and dad to his daughters.

"Playing with Barbies and dress-up and whatever they wanted really. He would do it. Just an all-around great guy," said his partner Courtney Miller.

When the 35-year-old died from a brain aneurysm, it was a tough time for his family.

Things became even more complicated when they learned Steven Clarkin was an organ donor, Something Jason Clarkin and Miller didn't approve of at first.

"In the very beginning, I did everything in my power to reverse that," said Jason Clarkin.

"We were thinking, in our minds, he wouldn't be whole," said Miller.

But a meeting with LifeSource changed that. The non-profit shared stories of people whose lives have been saved through organ donation.

"It really helped ease our minds and think of it as less of a detriment and more of a gift that he could give someone," said Miller.

Before Steven Clarkin died, he received an honor walk fit for a Viking. Even among the tears and sorrow, family and hospital workers performed a "Skol" chant. Steven Clarkin dedicated countless Sundays to cheering on the purple with his family by his side.

"Living in the moment, you don't know how special something can be until you look back on it," said Jason. "If he drew it up in his own mind, that's exactly how he would want to go out."

LifeSource said Steven Clarkin's organs saved the lives of four people. When a 6-year-old received part of his heart, they both made history.

"Steven is a trailblazer. There have only been 70 organ donors in the country that have contributed to this novel, new procedure called a partial heart transplant," said Jason Villar of LifeSource.

It takes the place a full heart transplant, and cuts down on the number of procedures a child has to go through.

"When he passed away, I have his heartbeat here and I have his fingerprint here as well," said Jason Clarkin while pointing to new tattoos.

Sitting in the family's Viking room, Jason Clarkin knows watching their favorite team won't be the same without his brother.

"It hurts the heart knowing I'm not going to get that again," he said.

His love for Steven Clarkin will never change, but something else has. Jason Clarkin no longer has doubts about organ donation, knowing that in many ways his big brother lives on.

"He's giving life to someone who may be able to have that chance to do something they love," said Jason Clarkin. "Given this whole situation, I have now checked donor on my license."

Steven Clarkin's family says he was a great dad and knowing his heart went to a child has helped eased their pain.

After hearing about Steven Clarkin's life, the Vikings sent a care package to his family and invited the entire family to a game this fall.