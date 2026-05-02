State Trooper injured in crash involving stolen car Friday night, officials say

A Minnesota State Trooper was injured after a stolen car carrying three people ran a stop sign and t-boned a State Patrol squad car.

Officials say the incident started around 10:30 p.m. Friday in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. A Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy saw the stolen car, a Hyundai sedan, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the car fled to Minneapolis.

The deputy originally pursued the car but ended the pursuit after losing sight of the Hyundai, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

A short time later, the Hyundai was driving recklessly through Minneapolis when the driver ran a stop sign near West 46th Street and Aldrich Avenue South, where it collided with a State Patrol squad car.

At the time of the crash, the car was not being pursed, according to officials.

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The driver of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old, fled the scene but was later taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The state trooper was removed from the squad car and taken to a nearby hospital. The trooper suffered significant injuries, according to officials.

According to the sheriff's office, the passengers in the stolen car also suffered significant injuries.

The 19-year-old driver of the stolen car has two prior arrests for fleeing police, according to the sheriff's office. Police reports also say the same car was involved in a pursuit Thursday night, where it swerved at emergency vehicles. Officials did not say if the 19-year-old was the driver in Thursday's incident.

The driver is currently in the Ramsey County Jail.