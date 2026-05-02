Large police presence in south Minneapolis after apparent crash involving Minnesota State Patrol vehicle

There was a large police presence in south Minneapolis late Friday after what appeared to be a crash involving a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle.

WCCO saw the law enforcement car and a heavily damaged vehicle in the area of West 46th Street and Aldrich Avenue South around 10:45 p.m.

Several law enforcement personnel investigate a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 1, 2026. WCCO

Firefighters worked to remove the trooper from the state patrol vehicle and put him in an ambulance. A law enforcement officer told WCCO the trooper hurt their shoulder and suffered cuts, but was otherwise okay. It hasn't been disclosed whether they were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters next to a damaged car in the area of West 46th Street and Aldrich Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 1, 2026. WCCO

There were over a dozen law enforcement personnel, including members of the Minneapolis Police Department and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Over a dozen law enforcement personnel in the area of West 46th Street and Aldrich Avenue South on May 1, 2026. WCCO

WCCO has reached out to officials for more information regarding the incident.

This story will be updated.