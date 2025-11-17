Two state senators will leave Minnesota Legislature in 2026

Two state senators have announced their time in the Minnesota Legislature will come to a close next year.

Republican Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake said he will not seek reelection in 2026, while Democratic Sen. Steve Cwodzinski of Eden Prairie will retire.

Both men were first elected in 2016 and won reelection twice.

"After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I've decided not to seek reelection after my term ends in 2026," Draheim said. "I believe in term limits, and after 10 years in the Senate, it's time to give others the opportunity to serve in the legislature."

Cwodzinski said he still has "12 months to listen and learn from you all ... We the people, together we can solve a few pieces of the puzzle and together leave Minnesota a more perfect union."

The announcement from Cwodzinski touted his environmental advocacy, including authoring bills to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Draheim took pride in his work in the mental health space, having authored a 2022 omnibus package that secured nearly $93 million in funding. The National Alliance on Mental Illness awarded him Legislator of the Year in 2024.

Cwodzinski's District 49 includes Eden Prairie and parts of neighboring communities, while Draheim's District 22 runs through Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Watonwan and Martin counties in southern Minnesota.