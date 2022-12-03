Watch CBS News
State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.

From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 10:02 PM

