State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.

From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.

Major delays on SB I-35 south of Lakeville due to this multiple vehicle crash involving a semi.



It's getting messy out there. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/bf82tZPgb3 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) December 3, 2022

No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.