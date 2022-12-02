NEXT Weather Alert: More snow, heavy winds in parts of Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: More snow, heavy winds in parts of Minnesotaget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- We're kicking off the weekend with a combo of light snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota -- triggering a NEXT Weather Alert.
A wind advisory will be in effect Friday in western Minnesota, and a winter weather advisory will be in the northwest due to very strong winds and drifting snow. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue from roughly noon Friday to noon Saturday.
Snow will reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It will be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.
Friday's high temperature in the metro will reach 37, which is a few degrees above average. It will be cloudy up north in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.
A wind advisory for the Twin Cities is expected to begin around 6 p.m.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor stresses that this won't be a "big storm, but travel could be tricky with wind and precipitation."
Things will calm down later Saturday, but temps will plummet into the mid-teens. It will warm into the high 20s Sunday.