Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Aug. 20, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Aug. 20, 2022 01:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. 

The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.

No one else was injured, state patrol says.

The man's identity will be released at a later date.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.