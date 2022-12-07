Watch CBS News
State Patrol: 80 crashes during Wednesday morning's snowfall

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol said there were dozens of crashes on Minnesota roads as snow trailed across the state Wednesday morning.

The patrol responded to 80 crashes statewide from 6-10 a.m.

Four of those crashes resulted in injury, though none were fatal. Additionally, 24 vehicles spun out and there was one jackknifed semi.

The system that moved through Wednesday morning dropped anywhere from 1-3 inches in parts of central Minnesota, while the Twin Cities saw closer to half an inch.

