NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.

Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. 

After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.

Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 5:32 AM

